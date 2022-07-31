Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Clanton Police: Man on lawnmower killed after being hit by car

Clanton Police say a man has died after being hit by a car while he was riding his lawnmower on...
Clanton Police say a man has died after being hit by a car while he was riding his lawnmower on July 30, 2022.(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLANTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Clanton Police say a man has died after being hit by a car while he was riding his lawnmower on July 30, 2022.

Police said that around 1:54 p.m., a person on a lawnmower was trying to cross 7th Street North in the 3500 block. Police believe the person on the mover did not yield to cars while crossing the street, leading to a crash.

The person on the lawnmower died from their injuries, while the driver of the car suffered minor injuries.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say two gunshot victims were found in the 400 block of S. Jackson Street on...
Victims identified in Friday Montgomery double homicide
Montgomery police say two gunshot victims were found in the 400 block of S. Jackson Street on...
1 dead, 1 critical in Friday night Montgomery shooting
3 injured after boat, personal watercraft collide on Lake Martin
A historic period at Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery came to an end this morning. The...
Maxwell AFB’s first Black female commander ends post
First responders on the scene of a medical helicopter crash in Andalusia, Alabama.
Medical helicopter crashes in south Alabama city of Andalusia

Latest News

Two Auburn grads become youngest licensed architects in US
Two Auburn grads become youngest licensed architects in US
Dale County Fatal House Fire
One dead after house fire in Dale County
Hunter Swatek and Tate Lauderdale obtained their architecture licenses at the age of 23.
Two Auburn grads become youngest licensed architects in US
Joe Nathan James Jr. was put to death Thursday night for the 1994 murder of his ex-girlfriend.
Alabama says delay in execution caused by IV line issue