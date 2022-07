AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Highway 31 South in Autauga County near St. Francis Place has reopened after a mid-morning crash, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Troopers said the two-vehicle crash happened around 10:10 a.m. Sunday.

No further details surrounding the crash were released.

