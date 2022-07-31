Advertise
Indiana officer killed during traffic stop; suspect arrested

Authorities in Indiana have taken a suspect into custody after a police officer was fatally...
Authorities in Indiana have taken a suspect into custody after a police officer was fatally shot during a traffic stop.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ELWOOD, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana police officer was fatally shot during a traffic stop early Sunday.

The officer worked for the Elwood police department, 50 miles northeast of Indianapolis. Police said the officer stopped the driver of a Buick LaCrosse just after 2 a.m.

State police say a driver got out of his vehicle and shot the officer. The suspect was captured roughly 30 minutes later.

Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger says he’s gone from “being prayerful to being angry.”

The prosecutor’s office says the suspect has a criminal record, which includes a conviction in 2006 for firing a gun at Indianapolis officers. No names were released.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

