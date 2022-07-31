Advertise
Juvenile suffers life-threatening injuries in overnight Montgomery shooting

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A juvenile male suffered life-threatening injuries following an overnight shooting in Montgomery, according to police.

Lieutenant Jarrett Williams said authorities responded to the 500 block of E. Patton Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday in reference to a person shot. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police say no arrests have been made in connection to the incident. The investigation is ongoing.

