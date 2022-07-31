Advertise
New infrastructure plan to address Lowndes County wastewater issues

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Congresswoman Terri Sewell along with several Washington, D.C. officials will be in Lowndes County this week to announce a new water infrastructure initiative for underserved rural communities.

During the two-day visit, Rep. Sewell and administration officials will discuss solutions to longstanding environmental justice concerns for residents dealing with impacts of wastewater pollution.

Monday, staffers from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Environmental Protection Agency will join Rep. Sewell’s team to give a firsthand look at the pollution challenges in the community.

Tuesday, Sewell and administration officials will meet with residents and community leaders during a tour of a home facing exposure to backyard sewage. It will be followed by a community roundtable.

EPA Administrator Michael Regan toured the county earlier this year and said the sewage problems are “unacceptable.”

The new partnership to deliver critical rural water infrastructure will be announced through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

