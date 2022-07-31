Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

One dead after house fire in Dale County

Dale County Fatal House Fire
Dale County Fatal House Fire(WTVY)
By Stephen Crews
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One person is dead after an early morning house fire in Dale County.

The victim has been identified as 61-year-old 6 George Kirby. It happened just before 3 a.m. in a subdivision on Friar Road near Grimes.

Two other people were taken to a Dothan hospital for injuries. Their conditions are not known at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Montgomery police say two gunshot victims were found in the 400 block of S. Jackson Street on...
Victims identified in Friday Montgomery double homicide
Montgomery police say two gunshot victims were found in the 400 block of S. Jackson Street on...
1 dead, 1 critical in Friday night Montgomery shooting
3 injured after boat, personal watercraft collide on Lake Martin
A historic period at Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery came to an end this morning. The...
Maxwell AFB’s first Black female commander ends post
First responders on the scene of a medical helicopter crash in Andalusia, Alabama.
Medical helicopter crashes in south Alabama city of Andalusia

Latest News

Hunter Swatek and Tate Lauderdale obtained their architecture licenses at the age of 23.
Two Auburn grads become youngest licensed architects in US
Joe Nathan James Jr. was put to death Thursday night for the 1994 murder of his ex-girlfriend.
Alabama says delay in execution caused by IV line issue
Updated look at First Alert future radar as we track what you can expect for the remainder of...
Updated look at First Alert future radar as we track what you can expect for the remainder of the we
Montgomery police say two gunshot victims were found in the 400 block of S. Jackson Street on...
Victims identified in Friday Montgomery double homicide