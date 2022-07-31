Troy University arboretum looking to get facelift with local help

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - After almost 30 years, Troy University has regained control of the city’s arboretum, but the director of the nature facility says the more 70 acres of land needs a lot of work.

The arboretum originally opened under Troy University’s control in 1987. The Physical Plant took over in the early 1990s and the university regained access earlier this year.

The land includes a learning facility, pond and over four miles of shaded trails.

The director of the arboretum, Dr. Alvin Diamond, has been with the facility since it opened and says the building looked abandoned when they regained access to it.

“For a period of time, it was out of our control and a lot of maintenance issues; the trails overgrown, a lot of invasive species came in,” Diamond said. He also said the grass was so high, you couldn’t see the building from the street.

Diamond and five volunteers began working on the space in February. So far, the director has applied for over a dozen grants to pay for these repairs.

Full-time volunteer Clark Harris says they are in need of more volunteers, especially with clearing the trails.

“The manpower is needed to get the work done and would be great to get the community involved,” said Harris.

Diamond and Harris say this is the best place to escape to and its within their city.

They encourage anyone to come walk the trails, picnic on the grounds and learn about the nature that is found in the city of Troy.

Those interested in volunteering or donating should contact Diamond’s assistant, Richelle Jefcoat at richelle.jefcoat@troyal.gov.

