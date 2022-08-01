2 new businesses bring Troy’s historic square to full occupancy

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Square, built in the early 1900s, is still open for business and is now adding two new storefronts!

Troy Mayor Jason Reeves is happy to note that with the openings, the square will be completely occupied.

“What’s so exciting about these two in particular is that these are local people,” Reeves explained.

The Market, opening in Sips on the Square’s old location, is owned by Yanni and Denise Tempelis. They’ve been on the square since 2012 with their Italian restaurant, Francesca’s.

“Both of us feel that the square, historic Troy, downtown square is one of the most beautiful places,” Yanni Tempelis explained.

The Market will have a restaurant on one side that will sell goods made locally in Pike County. There will be a food boutique on the other.

“Were going to have it frozen and refrigerated on the retail side,” explained Denise Tempelis. “We’re going to try to do as many local things as we can.”

Across the street, Richard Alexander and co-owner Adam Renfroe will open The Corner, a restaurant that will have barbeque items, along with special cocktails.

“Its going to have a full-service bar. Its going to be a casual dining experience with a high-end kind of atmosphere,” according to Alexander.

Issues brought on by growing inflation did delay remodeling of the businesses.

The Tempelis duo said they got the building in 2021 but are only just getting to the point where they can open. Yanni Tempelis said remodeling should have taken, at most, four months.

The Corner had trouble getting materials, and contractors had multiple jobs to do, which spread thin their manpower.

Both storefronts plan to open by September.

