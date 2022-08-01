Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Back to School ‘22 - Alabama’s kids ready for class

Here are your start dates, fun events and more as kids head back class
It's time for students to head back to school!
It's time for students to head back to school!(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s almost time for the kids to head back to class, or head to class for the very first time! WSFA 12 News wants to get you ready for Back to School ‘22.

Below, you’ll find important information including start dates, helpful events happening around the area, and a place to share your kiddos’ first day of school photos!

PUBLIC SCHOOL START DATES

CONECUH COUNTY - Aug. 4DALLAS COUNTY - Aug. 4
MONROE COUNTY - Aug. 4OZARK CITY - Aug. 4
PHENIX CITY - Aug. 4COFFEE COUNTY - Aug. 5
CRENSHAW COUNTY - Aug. 5DALE COUNTY - Aug. 5
ELBA CITY - Aug. 5GENEVA COUNTY - Aug. 9
ANDALUSIA CITY - Aug. 8BARBOUR COUNTY - Aug. 8
BULLOCK COUNTY - Aug. 8DEMOPOLIS CITY - Aug. 8
ELMORE COUNTY - Aug. 8ENTERPRISE CITY - Aug. 8
LEE COUNTY - Aug. 8LINDEN CITY - Aug. 8
LOWNDES COUNTY - Aug. 8MACON COUNTY - Aug. 8
MARENGO COUNTY - Aug. 8OPELIKA CITY - Aug. 8
OPP CITY - Aug. 8PERRY COUNTY - Aug. 8
PIKE COUNTY - Aug. 8SELMA CITY - Aug. 8
TALLASSEE CITY - Aug. 8WILCOX COUNTY - Aug. 8
AUBURN CITY - Aug. 9COOSA COUNTY - Aug. 9
DOTHAN CITY - Aug. 9GENEVA CITY - Aug. 9
HENRY COUNTY - Aug. 9HOUSTON COUNTY - Aug. 9
LEAD ACADEMY - Aug. 9LIFE ACADEMY - Aug. 9
MONTGOMERY COUNTY - Aug. 9TROY CITY - Aug. 9
ALEX CITY - Aug. 10AUTAUGA COUNTY - Aug. 10
BUTLER COUNTY - Aug. 10CHILTON COUNTY - Aug. 10
DALEVILLE CITY - Aug. 10EUFAULA CITY - Aug. 10
PIKE ROAD CITY - Aug. 10COVINGTON COUNTY - Aug. 15
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY - Aug. 19
MORE BACK TO SCHOOL COVERAGE
How to help kids cope with back-to-school anxiety
ADPH reminds about non-COVID vaccines ahead of school year
Most US schools to keep mask optional policy
New school year means big spending for back-to-school supplies
Teachers share effect of inflation in preparation for upcoming school year supplies
MPS making preparations for upcoming school year
Alex City Board of Education names new superintendent
Macon County Schools secures multiple technology grants

UPCOMING BACK TO SCHOOL EVENTS

  • Montgomery Back to School Beauty Bash - Aug. 1 from 5-8 p.m. at 120 Mendel Pkwy at Justice B. Beauty
  • Gospel Youth Back 2 School - Montgomery Co. DA, Street Life Community Development Corp, & Bible Fellowship Apostolic Church
  • MPS Back to School Resource Fair - Thursday, July 28, 3-6 p.m. at Eastdale Mall
  • C.H.A.N.G.E. Back 2 School Event/Summer Fun Day - Live music, fun, food, games and more - July 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Back 2 School Summer Blast from Southern Belle Tea Group, Inc. w/ Maggie Street Missionary Baptist Church - July 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Inaugural Giveback with a Backpack and Prayer - Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022 from 3:30pm-5:30pm at 105 S. Memorial Drive in Prattville
  • Citizens that Care “With the Right Attitude Celebration” - Sunday, Aug. 7 from 1-5 p.m. at 3827 Norman Bridge Road. Free backpacks, school supplies, uniforms, haircuts, food and more!
  • Jackson Wellness Center Back2School Health Fair - Saturday, Aug. 6 from 8-12 p.m.
  • Back to School Bash in Troy - Saturday, Aug. 13 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. downtown. More info at 334-674-2468

SUBMIT YOUR BACK TO SCHOOL PHOTOS!

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A historic period at Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery came to an end this morning. The...
Maxwell AFB’s first Black female commander ends post
Hwy. 31 South in Autauga County reopens after crash
Juvenile suffers life-threatening injuries in overnight Montgomery shooting
Hunter Swatek and Tate Lauderdale obtained their architecture licenses at the age of 23.
Two Auburn grads become youngest licensed architects in US
Montgomery police say two gunshot victims were found in the 400 block of S. Jackson Street on...
Victims identified in Friday Montgomery double homicide

Latest News

Alabama's Capitol.
Alabama program to pay college tuitions back on track
Dalraida Elementary School opens new STEM innovation lab
Dalraida Elementary School opens new STEM innovation lab
Antonio Hall, 37, is facing several charges related to a Butler County robbery.
Man charged after armed robbery in Butler County
ADPH shifting strategies in COVID-19 response
ADPH shifting strategies in COVID-19 response
Man charged after armed robbery in Butler County
Man charged after armed robbery in Butler County