Back to School ‘22 - Alabama’s kids ready for class

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s almost time for the kids to head back to class, or head to class for the very first time! WSFA 12 News wants to get you ready for Back to School ‘22.

Below, you’ll find important information including start dates, helpful events happening around the area, and a place to share your kiddos’ first day of school photos!

PUBLIC SCHOOL START DATES

CONECUH COUNTY - Aug. 4 DALLAS COUNTY - Aug. 4 MONROE COUNTY - Aug. 4 OZARK CITY - Aug. 4 PHENIX CITY - Aug. 4 COFFEE COUNTY - Aug. 5 CRENSHAW COUNTY - Aug. 5 DALE COUNTY - Aug. 5 ELBA CITY - Aug. 5 GENEVA COUNTY - Aug. 9 ANDALUSIA CITY - Aug. 8 BARBOUR COUNTY - Aug. 8 BULLOCK COUNTY - Aug. 8 DEMOPOLIS CITY - Aug. 8 ELMORE COUNTY - Aug. 8 ENTERPRISE CITY - Aug. 8 LEE COUNTY - Aug. 8 LINDEN CITY - Aug. 8 LOWNDES COUNTY - Aug. 8 MACON COUNTY - Aug. 8 MARENGO COUNTY - Aug. 8 OPELIKA CITY - Aug. 8 OPP CITY - Aug. 8 PERRY COUNTY - Aug. 8 PIKE COUNTY - Aug. 8 SELMA CITY - Aug. 8 TALLASSEE CITY - Aug. 8 WILCOX COUNTY - Aug. 8 AUBURN CITY - Aug. 9 COOSA COUNTY - Aug. 9 DOTHAN CITY - Aug. 9 GENEVA CITY - Aug. 9 HENRY COUNTY - Aug. 9 HOUSTON COUNTY - Aug. 9 LEAD ACADEMY - Aug. 9 LIFE ACADEMY - Aug. 9 MONTGOMERY COUNTY - Aug. 9 TROY CITY - Aug. 9 ALEX CITY - Aug. 10 AUTAUGA COUNTY - Aug. 10 BUTLER COUNTY - Aug. 10 CHILTON COUNTY - Aug. 10 DALEVILLE CITY - Aug. 10 EUFAULA CITY - Aug. 10 PIKE ROAD CITY - Aug. 10 COVINGTON COUNTY - Aug. 15 TALLAPOOSA COUNTY - Aug. 19

UPCOMING BACK TO SCHOOL EVENTS

Montgomery Back to School Beauty Bash - Aug. 1 from 5-8 p.m. at 120 Mendel Pkwy at Justice B. Beauty

Gospel Youth Back 2 School - Montgomery Co. DA, Street Life Community Development Corp, & Bible Fellowship Apostolic Church

Family Sunshine Center - Adopt-A-Student School Uniform Drive

MPS Back to School Resource Fair - Thursday, July 28, 3-6 p.m. at Eastdale Mall

C.H.A.N.G.E. Back 2 School Event/Summer Fun Day - Live music, fun, food, games and more - July 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Back 2 School Summer Blast from Southern Belle Tea Group, Inc. w/ Maggie Street Missionary Baptist Church - July 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Inaugural Giveback with a Backpack and Prayer - Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022 from 3:30pm-5:30pm at 105 S. Memorial Drive in Prattville

Citizens that Care “With the Right Attitude Celebration” - Sunday, Aug. 7 from 1-5 p.m. at 3827 Norman Bridge Road. Free backpacks, school supplies, uniforms, haircuts, food and more!

Jackson Wellness Center Back2School Health Fair - Saturday, Aug. 6 from 8-12 p.m.

Back to School Bash in Troy - Saturday, Aug. 13 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. downtown. More info at 334-674-2468

