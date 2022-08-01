Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Embrace Alabama Kids Week raises awareness, support for vulnerable children, families

Embrace Alabama Kids staff, board of directors and supporters joined Montgomery Mayor Steven...
Embrace Alabama Kids staff, board of directors and supporters joined Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed, city officials and local artists to unveil the new mural located at 420 Clay Street, adjacent to the Nat King Cole mural.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Bethany Davis
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 5:35 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Monday kicks off Embrace Alabama Kids Week, a week to support and raise awareness about our state’s vulnerable children and at-risk families.

Each year, more than 28,000 incidents of child abuse and neglect are reported in Alabama, according to Embrace Alabama’s Kids. With teachers and educators often being the primary source of reports, those numbers tend to rise as school starts each year.

Embrace Alabama Kids is a statewide nonprofit ministry that serves vulnerable children, youth, and families through foster care, adoption services, family preservation, higher education, and school readiness programs. It operates around the state to provide programs and services that embrace children in foster care and families in crisis. Things like homes for babies, foster children transitioning into adulthood, college students who need a little more support, and families - specifically mothers and their children - who need a place to call home.

To rally supporters this week, Embrace Alabama Kids is launching a yard sign campaign, asking many of our supporters to place signs in their yards to encourage friends and neighbors to Embrace Alabama Kids. The signs are colored and painted by our kids, staff, and supporters.

This is the second year for Embrace Alabama Kids Week. Last year, kids, staff, and supporters painted the state’s first traveling mural, which consisted of multiple panels painted in various parts of the state. Embrace Alabama Kids also commissioned a permanent mural painted by local artists in Montgomery. It’s located on the Kyser Building on Clay Street in downtown Montgomery.

Embrace Alabama Kids believes EVERYONE can do SOMETHING, whether it’s learning more about the kids the ministry serves, praying for the ministry, becoming a foster parent, or making a financial contribution.

Specifically, in regards to foster care, it’s hosting a foster care program in South Alabama extending from Monroeville to Dothan. An interest meeting will be held via Zoom on August 10 at 9:30 am.

Visit LetsEmbraceKids.org to sign up.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A historic period at Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery came to an end this morning. The...
Maxwell AFB’s first Black female commander ends post
Hwy. 31 South in Autauga County reopens after crash
Montgomery police say two gunshot victims were found in the 400 block of S. Jackson Street on...
Victims identified in Friday Montgomery double homicide
Hunter Swatek and Tate Lauderdale obtained their architecture licenses at the age of 23.
Two Auburn grads become youngest licensed architects in US
Juvenile suffers life-threatening injuries in overnight Montgomery shooting

Latest News

New infrastructure plan to address Lowndes County wastewater issues
New infrastructure plan to address Lowndes County wastewater issues
Troy University arboretum looking to get facelift with local help
Troy University arboretum looking to get facelift with local help
ADPH shares COVID-19 masking guidance ahead of new school year
ADPH shares COVID-19 masking guidance ahead of new school year
Gas prices across Alabama are continuing to drop. The state’s average as of July 30th is $3.81....
Experts say gas prices likely to continue dropping through Labor Day