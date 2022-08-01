Advertise
Former NFL player arrested in Moulton
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MOULTON, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Moulton Police Department said they arrested a former NFL player on drug and weapons charges on July 30.

According to the Moulton Police Department, Rolando McClain was pulled over on Highway 157 for speeding. When an officer approached the car, police say the officer could smell marijuana coming from McClain’s vehicle. Police say that gave them probable cause to search the car.

When McClain was asked to step out of the vehicle, he told police there was gun was in the car. According to McClain, the gun did not belong to him. Police say McClain did not have a license to carry a concealed weapon with him.

Officers searched the car and found some marijuana inside a pouch of chewing tobacco.

McClain was charged with second-degree possession of marijuana, speeding, and possession of a concealed weapon without a permit.

The passenger of the vehicle, Detrick Mostello, was also charged with second-degree possession of marijuana.

Detrick Mostello
Detrick Mostello(Moulton Police Department)

In 2011, McClain was arrested and charged for a fight in Decatur. In 2017, McClain was arrested in Hartselle on gun and drug charges.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

