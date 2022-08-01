Advertise
Heavy delays after crash on I-65 SB near U.S. 82

A crash near the Southern Boulevard exit on I-65 SB.
A crash near the Southern Boulevard exit on I-65 SB.((Source: Alabama Dept. of Transportation))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 6:39 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A crash is causing heavy delays on Interstate 65 southbound near U.S 82 and the Southern Boulevard exit.

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash happened at exit 168, also known as U.S. 82/ South Boulevard. It is causing the right lanes and right shoulder to be blocked.

Cameras show a significant backup in the area from the crash. Emergency officials are on the scene working to clear the roadway.

Motorists should take caution and expect delays.

Additional information about the crash is unknown.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

