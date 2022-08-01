Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Husband and wife found shot dead inside home in McCalla

(Envato)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway after a husband and wife were found shot dead inside their home in McCalla over the weekend.

According to the Jefferson Co coroner, 68-year-old Louis Grant Hulgan and 67-year-old Bernice Owens Hulgan were found Sunday night around 8 o’clock in the 5500 block of Myron Clark Road.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation.

According to the the coroner, an autopsy has been scheduled for August 1 to assist in explaining how they were killed.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A historic period at Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery came to an end this morning. The...
Maxwell AFB’s first Black female commander ends post
Hwy. 31 South in Autauga County reopens after crash
Hunter Swatek and Tate Lauderdale obtained their architecture licenses at the age of 23.
Two Auburn grads become youngest licensed architects in US
Montgomery police say two gunshot victims were found in the 400 block of S. Jackson Street on...
Victims identified in Friday Montgomery double homicide
Juvenile suffers life-threatening injuries in overnight Montgomery shooting

Latest News

A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Troy man. File Photo: ALEA vehicle decal.
Troy man dies in single-vehicle crash Sunday, ALEA says
Monday kicks off Embrace Alabama Kids Week supporting vulnerable kids, at-risk families
Monday kicks off Embrace Alabama Kids Week supporting vulnerable kids, at-risk families
Embrace Alabama Kids Week raises awareness, support for vulnerable children, families
Embrace Alabama Kids Week raises awareness, support for vulnerable children, families
Death investigation
Person of interest being held in Hartford death investigation