Man, 24, dead in single-vehicle Montgomery crash

File Photo of MPD vehicle (Source: WSFA 12 News)

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A 24-year-old has died after a single-vehicle crash in Montgomery Sunday.

According to Montgomery police, the crash happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of Capwood Curve. When officers arrived at the crash scene, they found a 2004 Toyota Tundra. The driver, Martinez Santiago, was fatally injured and pronounced dead.

The investigation into this crash is ongoing, and no additional information has been released.

