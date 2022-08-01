Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Man charged after armed robbery in Butler County

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect is in custody after an armed robbery in Butler County Saturday morning.

Butler County Sheriff Danny Bond says 37-year-old Antonio Hall is facing several charges related to the robbery.

According to Bond, deputies were called around 8:30 a.m. to a store, also known as the McKenzie Mall, located on Main Street in the town of McKenzie. The suspect, later identified as Hall, walked into the store armed with a handgun and demanded money before fleeing the area.

Later on Saturday, an investigator spotted a vehicle matching the description given for the robbery in Greenville, Bond said. Deputies were able to locate the vehicle and Hall was taken into custody without incident.

Hall was taken to the Butler County Jail. Bond said he is facing additional charges for an unrelated incident out of Conecuh County.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A historic period at Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery came to an end this morning. The...
Maxwell AFB’s first Black female commander ends post
Hwy. 31 South in Autauga County reopens after crash
Juvenile suffers life-threatening injuries in overnight Montgomery shooting
Hunter Swatek and Tate Lauderdale obtained their architecture licenses at the age of 23.
Two Auburn grads become youngest licensed architects in US
Montgomery police say two gunshot victims were found in the 400 block of S. Jackson Street on...
Victims identified in Friday Montgomery double homicide

Latest News

Alabama's Capitol.
Alabama program to pay college tuitions back on track
Dalraida Elementary School opens new STEM innovation lab
Dalraida Elementary School opens new STEM innovation lab
ADPH shifting strategies in COVID-19 response
ADPH shifting strategies in COVID-19 response
Man charged after armed robbery in Butler County
Man charged after armed robbery in Butler County