Man charged after armed robbery in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect is in custody after an armed robbery in Butler County Saturday morning.

Butler County Sheriff Danny Bond says 37-year-old Antonio Hall is facing several charges related to the robbery.

According to Bond, deputies were called around 8:30 a.m. to a store, also known as the McKenzie Mall, located on Main Street in the town of McKenzie. The suspect, later identified as Hall, walked into the store armed with a handgun and demanded money before fleeing the area.

Later on Saturday, an investigator spotted a vehicle matching the description given for the robbery in Greenville, Bond said. Deputies were able to locate the vehicle and Hall was taken into custody without incident.

Hall was taken to the Butler County Jail. Bond said he is facing additional charges for an unrelated incident out of Conecuh County.

