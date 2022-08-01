Advertise
Mobile County students return to class this week without a mask mandate

A hotline that features inspiring messages from students
A hotline that features inspiring messages from students
By Lacey Beasley
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Summer days are winding down, and parents are gearing up for those first day of school jitters.

It’s the first time in two years where the focus is not COVID-19 and masking-up.

The first day for MCPSS is days away. Last year, they started virtual. Now, they are beginning in-person without a mask mandate.

Some parents said this is a good thing.

“I’m glad they’re able to go back to school and don’t have to worry about wearing a mask,” said Blake Wadsworth, parent. “They can go to school normal, and be happy, and just enjoy their school days.”

Some students are concerned about breathing through a mask.

“I can’t breathe with a mask on,” said one young girl.

While other kids said if masking will protect them from COVID-19, they still want it.

“I don’t want to catch it because you could die from it,” said another child.

Though masks are not required, MCPSS is leaving the option up to parents and recommends still masking up.

Baldwin County Public Schools start back Wednesday, August 10.

---

