Murder charges filed in Hartford death investigation

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency have released a statement in regards to the investigation.

On Sunday, July 31, at the request of the Hartford Police Department, Special Agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) launched an investigation into the death of a female victim identified as Angel Nichole Stout, 25, of Graceville, Fla. On Monday, Aug. 1, SBI Special Agents arrested and officially charged 31-year-old Brandon Michael Waddell, of Hartford, with Murder in relation to the death investigation. Waddell was booked into the Geneva County Jail without bond. Nothing further is available as the investigation is ongoing. Once complete, the findings will beturned over to the Geneva County District Attorney’s Office.

Murder charges have now been filed in the death of 25-year-old Angel Nicole Stout.

Hartford Police Chief Annie Ward confirmed to News4 that Brandon Waddell was charged with murder this morning.

She directed all other questions to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Stout was found in a home near the intersection of Highway 167 North and Geneva County Road 45.

Waddell is no stranger to law enforcement.

He’s faced a variety of charges in the past including kidnapping and domestic violence.

