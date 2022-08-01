Nature meets dining: Botanic L.L.C. opening in Opelika

OPELIKA, Al. (WTVM) - Dining meets nature: a new experience coming soon to Opelika. Botanic L.L.C. is under construction now.

The people behind the dream of Botanic LLC: Stacy Brown and husband King Braswell are working together to create a Southern experience that they’ve been building since January 2021.

“We both have been in the service industry for our whole careers. We wanted to do something together,” Brown said. “We combined all of our passions both for horticulture and restaurant on one campus. We’re so excited for everything we have planned... so many nooks and crannies.”

Whether it’s breakfast with friends in the garden... or fine dining, there’s endless options.

“We have two restaurants: One is the grill and that’s fine dining and reservation only, Brown explained. “That sits on the pond. We have a covered porch and open deck. That’s one experience. Then we have the garden restaurant with a retractable roof. You will be dining in a garden, but we can control the atmosphere a little bit and close the retractable roof and still control the climate.”

The team is planning to use all vegetables from local farmers market and soon to start growing their own vegetables in their hydroponic greenhouse. Also on the campus is a nursery and garden center combined... plus a greenhouse with indoor plants all for sale.

“You can find here everything that has ever moved us,” Brown said. “It was a big enough deal to leave a lasting impression on us. We’re giving an environment to make an impression for generations to come, and that’s the passion behind it.”

There’s not a set date for Botanic to officially open, but Brown said they will announce a date soon.

Right now, the business needs to hire 150 employees. They are hosting open interviews on August 2nd from 10 AM - 2 PM & 3 PM - 7 PM then also from 10 AM - 2 PM August 3rd.

