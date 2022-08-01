Advertise
Opelika officers searching for July attempted murder suspect
Opelika officers searching for July attempted murder suspect(Source: Opelika Police Dept.)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is searching for an attempted murder suspect.

23-year-old Montavious Demetrel Dawson, of Opelika, is wanted for attempted murder charges - related to an incident which occurred on July 14 in the 100 Block of Chester Avenue.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Dawson, contact the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.

