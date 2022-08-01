Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Phenix City Interim Superintendent shares top priorities for upcoming school year

Phenix City School District confirms positive employee COVID-19 exposure
Phenix City School District confirms positive employee COVID-19 exposure
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Phenix City students will return to the classroom on Thursday.

A sense of normalcy is at the top of the list of things Interim Superintendent Dr. Darrell Seldon says he wants out of this year.

In Phenix City, mask are not required, but Seldon says COVID mitigation efforts will not stop.

The district plans to have seating charts and cleaning protocols in place.

“We will have safety protocols. We will still expect the students to wash their hands and sanitize their hands and those types of things there. We’re ready for a new school year. We have things in place to make up for lost ground. Where we have lost ground to the pandemic, but as normal for Phenix City Schools, we have high expectations for our students,” said Seldon.

He says security is also a primary concern for him this year, and he hopes to beef up security around the district. Another top issue is learning recovery.

Like most school systems, students in Phenix City struggled a bit during the pandemic. However, Seldon says there is room for improvement after looking at the latest state assessment numbers for the school district.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rolando McClain
Former NFL player arrested in Moulton
In this photo taken Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, a Hyundai logo is seen on the front of a new car...
Suit filed amid Hyundai supplier child labor claims
File Photo of MPD vehicle (Source: WSFA 12 News)
Man, 24, dead in single-vehicle Montgomery crash
Husband and wife found shot dead inside home in McCalla
Tallapoosa County Sheriff Jimmy Abbett said a child found wandering led to a kidnapping arrest...
Kidnapping arrest made after child found wandering in Tallapoosa County

Latest News

Saquan Edwards, wanted for burglary and kidnapping, has been captured without incident. His...
Montgomery kidnapping suspect, victim found
It's time for students to head back to school!
Back to School ‘22 - Alabama’s kids ready for class
Some of the products include popular protein and nutritional drinks, like Premier Protein and...
53 nutritional and protein drinks recalled for possible microbial contamination
About 20% of all types of baby formula products were out of stock during the week ending July 24.
Baby formula shortage easing, but not over
Chilton Co. Humane Society calling for action amid overpopulation