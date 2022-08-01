Plenty of shower and storm opportunities

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A wet week for most of Central Alabama is on the way as August gets underway. It won’t rain all day long on any particular day, but the overall chance most days this week is pretty high.

Rain and thunderstorm chances go up for the middle of the week. (WSFA 12 News)

Today’s chances are running around 40-50%, tomorrow’s are at 60% and Wednesday/Thursday feature 50% chances as it looks now.

No severe weather is in the forecast, but as is always the case with summertime storms there will be heavy rainfall, lightning and gusty winds.

Scattered showers and storms are expected this weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

The chance of rain drops significantly on Friday, but comes back up to 40% for the first weekend of August. The weekend forecast is still not set in stone with long-range models differing on what exactly pans out. But it’s safe to say there is enough confidence in to introduce a 40% chance each day.

Temperatures will be right around the average of 94 degrees most afternoons. There will be some days just below that number, some days right at it and a day or two just above it.

Temperatures will be near average overall. (WSFA 12 News)

No big ups or downs in the temperature or humidity department are expected in the foreseeable future. There are also no tropical threats in the long range for the Gulf of Mexico.

