Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Plenty of shower and storm opportunities

Scattered to numerous showers, storms through Thursday
Solid shower and storm chances to kick off August
By Tyler Sebree
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 4:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A wet week for most of Central Alabama is on the way as August gets underway. It won’t rain all day long on any particular day, but the overall chance most days this week is pretty high.

Rain and thunderstorm chances go up for the middle of the week.
Rain and thunderstorm chances go up for the middle of the week.(WSFA 12 News)

Today’s chances are running around 40-50%, tomorrow’s are at 60% and Wednesday/Thursday feature 50% chances as it looks now.

No severe weather is in the forecast, but as is always the case with summertime storms there will be heavy rainfall, lightning and gusty winds.

Scattered showers and storms are expected this weekend.
Scattered showers and storms are expected this weekend.(WSFA 12 News)

The chance of rain drops significantly on Friday, but comes back up to 40% for the first weekend of August. The weekend forecast is still not set in stone with long-range models differing on what exactly pans out. But it’s safe to say there is enough confidence in to introduce a 40% chance each day.

Temperatures will be right around the average of 94 degrees most afternoons. There will be some days just below that number, some days right at it and a day or two just above it.

Temperatures will be near average overall.
Temperatures will be near average overall.(WSFA 12 News)

No big ups or downs in the temperature or humidity department are expected in the foreseeable future. There are also no tropical threats in the long range for the Gulf of Mexico.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A historic period at Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery came to an end this morning. The...
Maxwell AFB’s first Black female commander ends post
Hwy. 31 South in Autauga County reopens after crash
Montgomery police say two gunshot victims were found in the 400 block of S. Jackson Street on...
Victims identified in Friday Montgomery double homicide
Hunter Swatek and Tate Lauderdale obtained their architecture licenses at the age of 23.
Two Auburn grads become youngest licensed architects in US
Juvenile suffers life-threatening injuries in overnight Montgomery shooting

Latest News

Solid shower and storm chances to kick off August
Solid shower and storm chances to kick off August
First Alert 12
Tracking heat, humidity & scattered rain chances as we move into August
Nick's Sunday morning forecast
Nick's Sunday morning forecast
First Alert 12
Tracking heat, humidity, rain and storms to start the weekend