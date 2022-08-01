Rep. Sewell to host 11th annual job fair at Wallace Community College in Selma

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - While unemployment is at a record low across Alabama, in parts of the Black Belt, it’s twice the state average.

That’s why Rep. Terri Sewell continues to host her annual job fair. The 11th annual job fair will be held Thursday at the Wallace Community College in Selma from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

“We have an average unemployment of around 6% in my district,” Sewell said.

This year’s event will feature nearly 70 employers from 14 industries. There will also be a number of government agencies, law enforcement, Amazon and Dollar General.

“We have Mercedes Benz and Hyundai and Honda, we also have our state bank. So we have Regions, we have Alabama Power, we also have a lot of logistic companies,” Sewell added.

Sewell says it’s about more than jobs. It’s about creating a better life.

“We are happy to once again partner with the Alabama Career Center. So they’ll be there to help folks with their resumes. But I really hope that people will come Dressed for Success, resume in hand, and I really hope that I’ll see their face in the place if they’re looking for a job or a better opportunity,” she said.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.