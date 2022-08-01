Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Suit filed amid Hyundai supplier child labor claims

In this photo taken Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, a Hyundai logo is seen on the front of a new car...
In this photo taken Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, a Hyundai logo is seen on the front of a new car at dealership in Kirkland, Wash. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)(Elaine Thompson | AP)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A class action lawsuit has been filed against Hyundai Motor America and Hyundai Motor Company after reports that the company used illegal child labor at an Alabama parts supplier.

The lawsuit was filed by California resident Lea Reis on behalf of herself and other current and former Hyundai vehicle owners or lessees. The suit includes those whose automobiles were built at the company’s Montgomery plant with parts or labor supplied by Hyundai subsidiary SMART Alabama LLC., of Luverne.

The lawsuit was brought against the South Korean automaker after a report from Reuters indicated SMART Alabama had used child labor.

According to the Reuters report, underage workers have recently worked at a metal stamping plant operated by SMART Alabama.

SMART is listed by Hyundai in corporate filings as a majority-owned unit and supplies parts for the Elantra, Sonata and Santa Fe vehicles built in Montgomery.

The lawsuit states Reis, who owned a 2012 Hyundai Sonata, would not have purchased the vehicle if she had known the defendants used child labor to build vehicles, according to the lawsuit. The lawsuit further claims that the company was in violation of the California Consumer Legal Remedies Act, California Unfair Competition Law, California False Advertising Law and Fraudulent Concealment under California Law.

Reached for comment, the Alabama Department of Labor released the following statement on July 25 regarding the child labor allegations:

“We are coordinating with other agencies (USDOL) to begin investigating. Alabama Child Labor Law 25-8-33 prevents minors under the age of 16 from working in a manufacturing environment, and it also states that the presence of any person under 18 years of age in any restricted business establishment or restricted occupation shall be prima facie evidence of his or her employment therein. That means that regardless of whomever was paying the minor, the presence of the minor alone is all that needed to establish that they are an employee. They were at the SMART factory, they are a SMART employee as far as Alabama Child Labor Law is concerned.”

SMART Alabama has not responded to requests for comment. Hyundai has not yet commented on the child labor allegations involving one of its suppliers, nor the class action lawsuit.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A historic period at Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery came to an end this morning. The...
Maxwell AFB’s first Black female commander ends post
Hwy. 31 South in Autauga County reopens after crash
Juvenile suffers life-threatening injuries in overnight Montgomery shooting
Hunter Swatek and Tate Lauderdale obtained their architecture licenses at the age of 23.
Two Auburn grads become youngest licensed architects in US
Montgomery police say two gunshot victims were found in the 400 block of S. Jackson Street on...
Victims identified in Friday Montgomery double homicide

Latest News

WSFA 12 News will not be seen on air Thursday at 6 p.m. However, you still watch WSFA News at 6.
WSFA 12 News at 6 to air online Thursday due to NFL coverage
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office holding National Night Out
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office holding National Night Out
ADPH COVID-19 dashboard update changes start on Monday
ADPH shifting strategies in COVID-19 response
File Photo of MPD vehicle (Source: WSFA 12 News)
Man, 24, dead in single-vehicle Montgomery crash