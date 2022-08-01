Advertise
Troy man dead after single-vehicle crash

The accident occurred at around 10:30 p.m. on the evening of July 31.
(STOCK IMAGE)
(STOCK IMAGE)(MGN)
By Ty Storey
Aug. 1, 2022
PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A single-vehicle crash on Sunday resulted in the death of a Troy man.

According to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the accident occurred at around 10:30 p.m. on the evening of July 31.

The 2006 Ford Mustang involved in the incident, driven by 61-year-old Jessie L. Dixon Jr., left the roadway on Alabama Highway 87 near the 55 mile marker and struck several trees.

Dixon was reported to have not worn a seat belt at the time of the crash. He was pronounced dead on the scene by law enforcement.

No further information is available at this time as ALEA continues to investigate.

