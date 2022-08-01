Troy man dies in single-vehicle crash Sunday, ALEA says

PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Troy man.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash happened Sunday around 10:30 p.m. Jessie L. Dixon Jr., 61, died after the 2006 Ford Mustang he was driving left the roadway and struck several trees.

Dixon was not using a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene, ALEA added.

The crash happened on Alabama 87, about five miles south of Troy in Pike County.

No other details related to the crash were made available for public release.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.