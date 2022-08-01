Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Troy man dies in single-vehicle crash Sunday, ALEA says

A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Troy man. File Photo: ALEA vehicle decal.
A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Troy man. File Photo: ALEA vehicle decal.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Troy man.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash happened Sunday around 10:30 p.m. Jessie L. Dixon Jr., 61, died after the 2006 Ford Mustang he was driving left the roadway and struck several trees.

Dixon was not using a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene, ALEA added.

The crash happened on Alabama 87, about five miles south of Troy in Pike County.

No other details related to the crash were made available for public release.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A historic period at Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery came to an end this morning. The...
Maxwell AFB’s first Black female commander ends post
Hwy. 31 South in Autauga County reopens after crash
Hunter Swatek and Tate Lauderdale obtained their architecture licenses at the age of 23.
Two Auburn grads become youngest licensed architects in US
Montgomery police say two gunshot victims were found in the 400 block of S. Jackson Street on...
Victims identified in Friday Montgomery double homicide
Juvenile suffers life-threatening injuries in overnight Montgomery shooting

Latest News

Husband and wife found shot dead inside home in McCalla
Monday kicks off Embrace Alabama Kids Week supporting vulnerable kids, at-risk families
Monday kicks off Embrace Alabama Kids Week supporting vulnerable kids, at-risk families
Embrace Alabama Kids Week raises awareness, support for vulnerable children, families
Embrace Alabama Kids Week raises awareness, support for vulnerable children, families
Death investigation
Person of interest being held in Hartford death investigation