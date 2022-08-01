Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Week passes in search of missing Montgomery man, 79

Montgomery police are asking for the public’s help in locating 79-year-old Jessie Lawson, last...
Montgomery police are asking for the public’s help in locating 79-year-old Jessie Lawson, last seen on July 25.(Source: Alabama Law Enforcement Agency)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A week has passed with no signs of a missing 79-year-old Montgomery man.

Montgomery police and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency continue to ask residents to be on the lookout for Jessie Lawson.

Lawson was last seen on July 25 sitting on the front porch of his home in the 3900 block of Dabney Avenue. That’s near the West South Boulevard.

Lawson was wearing a gray t-shirt and blue shorts. He may be living with a condition that would impair his judgment, ALEA added.

If you see Lawson or know his whereabouts, please call the police at 334-625-2651, CrimeStoppers tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP. You can also dial 911.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A historic period at Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery came to an end this morning. The...
Maxwell AFB’s first Black female commander ends post
Hwy. 31 South in Autauga County reopens after crash
Juvenile suffers life-threatening injuries in overnight Montgomery shooting
Hunter Swatek and Tate Lauderdale obtained their architecture licenses at the age of 23.
Two Auburn grads become youngest licensed architects in US
Montgomery police say two gunshot victims were found in the 400 block of S. Jackson Street on...
Victims identified in Friday Montgomery double homicide

Latest News

Devastating flash flooding has hit several counties in Kentucky, and organizations have taken...
Appalachia Rises: How you can help Eastern Kentucky
Embrace Alabama Kids staff, board of directors and supporters joined Montgomery Mayor Steven...
Embrace Alabama Kids Week raises awareness, support for vulnerable children, families
Kennon Burt has been growing his own scuppernongs and making his Pine Orchard Pop wine for the...
Conecuh County man makes Pine Orchard Pop wine
‘Grannies on Guard’ holds meeting to entertain local kids, keep them out of trouble
‘Grannies on Guard’ holds meeting to entertain local kids, keep them out of trouble