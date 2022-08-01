Week passes in search of missing Montgomery man, 79

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A week has passed with no signs of a missing 79-year-old Montgomery man.

Montgomery police and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency continue to ask residents to be on the lookout for Jessie Lawson.

Lawson was last seen on July 25 sitting on the front porch of his home in the 3900 block of Dabney Avenue. That’s near the West South Boulevard.

Lawson was wearing a gray t-shirt and blue shorts. He may be living with a condition that would impair his judgment, ALEA added.

If you see Lawson or know his whereabouts, please call the police at 334-625-2651, CrimeStoppers tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP. You can also dial 911.

