2 incidents prompt Elmore Correctional Facility lockdown

An Alabama Department of Corrections facility in Elmore County was placed on lockdown Tuesday...
An Alabama Department of Corrections facility in Elmore County was placed on lockdown Tuesday after two incidents.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Alabama Department of Corrections facility in Elmore County was placed on lockdown Tuesday after two incidents.

ADOC said the lockdown happened inside a housing unit at Elmore Correctional Facility and involved two incidents between inmates.

ADOC said the facility has since returned to normal operations, and noted that further details about the incidents are forthcoming.

