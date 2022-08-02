Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Child discovery leads Alabama police to 2 bodies, arrest

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is facing multiple charges after a child found walking alone Monday night led investigators to a horrific discovery.

According to Sheriff Jimmy Abbett, Jose Pascual Reyes, 37, is facing multiple counts of capital murder and first-degree kidnapping.

Abbett said deputies were called just before 8:30 p.m. to County Road 34, just south of Dadeville, after a report of a 12-year-old girl wandering down the road. The child was taken from the area for medical help.

The 12-year-old victim, according to court records, had been tied up and drugged before managing to escape. Abbett called the child a “hero” for what she endured.

The affidavit, Abbett added, allowed the sheriff’s department to arrest Reyes and complete a search of his home, located in the 3500 block of County Road 34.

Inside, deputies found two decomposed bodies, which Abbett said have since been taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for autopsies and identification.

Deputies remain at the home processing the scene and are expected to release more details in the coming days, Abbett added.

The U.S. Marshals and the Auburn Police Department took Reyes into custody in Auburn. He was transported to Tallapoosa County, where he awaits a bond hearing.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rolando McClain
Former NFL player arrested in Moulton
In this photo taken Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, a Hyundai logo is seen on the front of a new car...
Suit filed amid Hyundai supplier child labor claims
File Photo of MPD vehicle (Source: WSFA 12 News)
Man, 24, dead in single-vehicle Montgomery crash
Husband and wife found shot dead inside home in McCalla
Tallapoosa County Sheriff Jimmy Abbett said a child found wandering led to a kidnapping arrest...
WATCH LIVE: 1 p.m. update set on Tallapoosa County kidnapping arrest

Latest News

A south Alabama police department is investigating its second shooting of the day Tuesday, the...
Enterprise police investigate juvenile homicide case
Tallapoosa County Sheriff holds press conference on kidnapping arrest
Tallapoosa County Sheriff holds press conference on kidnapping arrest
12 Talk: Catching up with the Montgomery Zoo
12 Talk: Catching up with the Montgomery Zoo
Elmore County Sheriff's Office
Suspect dead after deputy-involved shooting in Elmore County