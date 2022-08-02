Chilton Co. Humane Society calling for action amid overpopulation

CHILTON CO, Ala. (WBRC) - Chilton Co. Humane Society wants to avoid sentencing any animal to death as overpopulation threatens there status as a no-kill shelter.

The shelter took to Facebook to spread awareness about critically low adoption and rescue rates.

“Sadly, our small shelter is full. Our waiting list for owner surrenders is very long and continues to grow.”

The overpopulation means the shelter may have to make difficult decisions about what to do with the animals.

“We have had the fortunate blessing of being a no-kill shelter. However, that blessing may be coming to a tragic halt.”

They are asking members of the community to take responsibility where they can, by getting their pets spayed and neutered and being patient when it comes to surrendering animals.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.