Enterprise police investigate juvenile homicide case

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WSFA) - A south Alabama police department is investigating its second shooting of the day Tuesday, the latest involving the death of a minor.

Enterprise police responded to the 600 block of Tartan Pines around 10:30 a.m. on reports that someone had been shot.

Officers found an unresponsive boy inside the home. The victim, whose name and exact age have not been released, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Enterprise police detectives are actively investigating the shooting as a homicide but have not released any other details about the case.

The homicide happened hours after police were called to the 400 block of Grimes Street on reports of a separate shooting around 4:30 a.m. A suspect has been arrested in that case and is being held on an attempted murder charge.

