Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

‘E.T.’ pedals it way to IMAX theaters for the film’s 40th anniversary

The beloved classic has been digitally remastered for optimal picture and sound.
The beloved classic has been digitally remastered for optimal picture and sound.(Universal Studios)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Something extraterrestrial is making its way back to the silver screen after arriving on planet Earth 40 years ago.

For the first time, Steven Spielberg’s “E.T. The Extraterrestrial” will be shown in select IMAX AMC Theatres across the country in honor of the film’s 40th anniversary.

Henry Thomas, Drew Barrymore and Robert MacNaughton star in the unforgettable story of a lost alien and the 10-year-old boy who helps him find his way home.

According to AMC, the beloved classic has been digitally remastered for optimal picture and sound.

You can relive the adventure or experience it for the first time on Aug. 12, in select theatres. Find an IMAX in your area and order your tickets now.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rolando McClain
Former NFL player arrested in Moulton
In this photo taken Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, a Hyundai logo is seen on the front of a new car...
Suit filed amid Hyundai supplier child labor claims
File Photo of MPD vehicle (Source: WSFA 12 News)
Man, 24, dead in single-vehicle Montgomery crash
Husband and wife found shot dead inside home in McCalla
Juvenile suffers life-threatening injuries in overnight Montgomery shooting

Latest News

This handout photo taken and released by Malaysia’s Department of Information, U.S. House...
US House Speaker Pelosi arrives in Taiwan, defying Beijing
The operation is a significant counterterrorism win for the Biden administration just 11 months...
Watching al-Qaida chief’s ‘pattern of life’ key to his death
Kevin Carter, 32, was arrested for the death of his grandfather, Thomas Savage, 77.
Man arrested for brutal beating death of 77-year-old grandfather, police say
The Montgomery Police Department is searching for Saquan Edwards, wanted for burglary and...
Kidnapping suspect, victim sought in Montgomery
A Guatemalan police officer walks near alleged human traffickers, far right, who covered their...
Guatemala arrests migrant smugglers wanted by the US