Family speaks out about death of two-year-old found dead in mother’s bathtub

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Three days after Laioni Harriet Douglas turned two years old, officers discovered her body in her mother’s apartment on Sugar Mill Circle.

“We could have saved her… oh my God. I just wish things could’ve been different,” said Laioni’s grandmother, Denice Nance.

Laioni’s father, Cordell Douglas, and her mother Luccuina Braithwaite did not have a custody agreement over their two-year-old daughter. Nance says when Douglas dropped his daughter off on July 23rd he didn’t know that it would be the last time he would see his child.

“He went down there trying to get his baby. Stayed there knocking on the door all day trying to get his baby. He went back down there Monday trying to get his baby. He went down there Tuesday and they wouldn’t come to the door,” Nance said.

Huntsville Police responded to Braithwaite’s home Wednesday for a welfare check. That’s when they discovered the two-year-old’s body floating in a bathtub filled with water and olive oil.

“The police called him. That is how he found out everything. That is how I found out. He called me. We didn’t even know what was going on,” Nance said.

Nance believes it is a mental health issue, she also said that the family had no warning signs. She never thought Braithwaite would be capable of murdering her own daughter.

“She loved Laioni and it was a real shock when I heard about what happened. She always took care of her. If I knew anything like that I wouldn’t have my baby down there,” Nance said.

Braithwaite ran from police when they tried to arrest her. She was caught and is now charged with capital murder.

Meanwhile, the family is left with only memories of a cheerful Laioni.

“She was a very happy baby. When she was sick she still wanted to play and smile,” Nance said.

A funeral date has not been announced. If you would like to help the family with their funeral expenses you can find the family GoFundMe here.

