Feds announce water infrastructure initiative in Lowndes County

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There is new hope for many residents in Lowndes County. Some of the country’s top environmental officials paid a visit Tuesday, committing to improvements for decades-old sewage conditions. Leaders from the Environmental Protection Agency, Department of Agriculture and Biden administration announced a new water infrastructure plan for underserved rural communities across the country.

Only a few steps away from the front porch of Aquilla Grant’s home is a hole filled with sewage.

“Pumping it out every day,” said Grant.

“The first time I walked around that corner and saw that hole, it infuriated me,” said EPA Administrator Michael Regan.

Pits of sewage are really just a puddle compared to sewage found across Lowndes County. And with Tuesday’s visit from the country’s top environmental officials, they say holes will be a thing of the past.

“The real challenge for many of these communities is understanding how to essentially apply for resources and to do it successfully,” said UDSA Secretary Tom Vilsack.

Money has been allocated for sewage problems before, but this time the leaders say $132 million in federal funds will be used in partnership with state agencies and community groups.

“We’re going to reach people we’ve never reached before, with historic levels of funding, with the proper planning, to get the proper infrastructure in place,” said Regan.

The plan will fix water infrastructure in Lowndes and Greene counties through President Joe Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure law. Leaders say constant communication will be an important component of the plan.

“What is the problem? What is the plan for dealing with the problem? And what are the financial resources that are available? And how can we work together to design the program?” said Vilsack.

After a visit to Grant’s home, a community roundtable was held in White Hall to begin a conversation towards solutions.

“Letting the community hear about the issues,” said Rep. Terri Sewell. “We’re also laying the foundation for accountability.”

Officials say progress “should happen in regular order over a decently short time period.”

“The answer to your question, frankly, is yesterday,” said Vilsack.

Leaving residents again to wait on results.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.