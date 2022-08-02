Advertise
Groundbreaking to be held for James Hardie Prattville plant expansion

James Hardie plant in Prattville expanding
James Hardie plant in Prattville expanding
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A groundbreaking ceremony is being held Tuesday for a major expansion of the James Hardie Prattville plant.

The plant produces innovative Hardie® fiber cement exterior solutions such as home sidings. According to the city of Prattville, the expansion will make the location the largest James Hardie plant worldwide.

The city added that the expansion will provide an additional $400 million investment and will add 200 jobs, which will double the facility’s current workforce.

The facility sits on a 103-acre site in Prattville’s South Industrial Park, an AdvantageSite-certified park between U.S. Highway 82 and Autauga County Road 4. sidings.

James Hardie employs a diverse global workforce of approximately 5,200 across operations in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

