Juvenile found shot to death in Enterprise

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (Press Release) - Enteprise police are investigating the shooting death of a juvenile.

First responders received a report of an individual with a gunshot wound at a residence in 600 Block of Tartan Pines Enterprise, AL around 10:30 a.m.

Responding Officers located an unresponsive juvenile male inside the residence. The juvenile was pronounced deceased at the scene.

EPD Detectives are actively investigating this shooting as a homicide and no further information will be released at this time.

Enterprise police say they don’t believe there is an ongoing danger to the community. This is an ongoing investigation, News 4 will provide updates when available.

