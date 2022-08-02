Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Juvenile found shot to death in Enterprise

(MGN)
By Enterprise Police Department
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (Press Release) - Enteprise police are investigating the shooting death of a juvenile.

First responders received a report of an individual with a gunshot wound at a residence in 600 Block of Tartan Pines Enterprise, AL around 10:30 a.m.

Responding Officers located an unresponsive juvenile male inside the residence. The juvenile was pronounced deceased at the scene.

EPD Detectives are actively investigating this shooting as a homicide and no further information will be released at this time.

Enterprise police say they don’t believe there is an ongoing danger to the community. This is an ongoing investigation, News 4 will provide updates when available.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Rolando McClain
Former NFL player arrested in Moulton
In this photo taken Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, a Hyundai logo is seen on the front of a new car...
Suit filed amid Hyundai supplier child labor claims
File Photo of MPD vehicle (Source: WSFA 12 News)
Man, 24, dead in single-vehicle Montgomery crash
Husband and wife found shot dead inside home in McCalla
Tallapoosa County Sheriff Jimmy Abbett said a child found wandering led to a kidnapping arrest...
Kidnapping arrest made after child found wandering in Tallapoosa County

Latest News

12 Talk: Catching up with the Montgomery Zoo
12 Talk: Catching up with the Montgomery Zoo
Elmore County Sheriff's Office
Suspect dead after deputy-involved shooting in Elmore County
Saquan Edwards, wanted for burglary and kidnapping, has been captured without incident. His...
Montgomery kidnapping suspect, victim found
It's time for students to head back to school!
Back to School ‘22 - Alabama’s kids ready for class