Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Kidnapping suspect, victim sought in Montgomery

The Montgomery Police Department is searching for Saquan Edwards, wanted for burglary and...
The Montgomery Police Department is searching for Saquan Edwards, wanted for burglary and kidnapping.(Source: Central Alabama CrimeStoppers)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are asking for the public’s help in locating the suspect and victim in a burglary and kidnapping investigation.

A reward of $1,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of Saquan Edwards, 30, according to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.

The victim’s identity has not been released, but law enforcement has confirmed she is an ex-girlfriend of the suspect.

Police responded to the 5600 block of Carmichael Road around 2 a.m. Tuesday in reference to a burglary and kidnapping involving Edwards and the victim.

Further details are limited at this time. Investigators are asking anyone who may have been present at the time of the incident or who has details on possible involved vehicles to come forward.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Edwards is asked to call police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the P3-tips app.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rolando McClain
Former NFL player arrested in Moulton
In this photo taken Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, a Hyundai logo is seen on the front of a new car...
Suit filed amid Hyundai supplier child labor claims
File Photo of MPD vehicle (Source: WSFA 12 News)
Man, 24, dead in single-vehicle Montgomery crash
Husband and wife found shot dead inside home in McCalla
Juvenile suffers life-threatening injuries in overnight Montgomery shooting

Latest News

File image
Suspect charged with attempted murder in Enterprise shooting
Rolando Castillo with his attorney Derek Yarbrough on June 1, 2018.
Juror shortage delays accused Dothan baby killer’s trial
James Hardie plant in Prattville expanding
Groundbreaking to be held for James Hardie Prattville plant expansion
National Night Out aims to strengthen relationship between law enforcement, community
National Night Out aims to strengthen relationship between law enforcement, community