Kidnapping suspect, victim sought in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are asking for the public’s help in locating the suspect and victim in a burglary and kidnapping investigation.

A reward of $1,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of Saquan Edwards, 30, according to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.

The victim’s identity has not been released, but law enforcement has confirmed she is an ex-girlfriend of the suspect.

Police responded to the 5600 block of Carmichael Road around 2 a.m. Tuesday in reference to a burglary and kidnapping involving Edwards and the victim.

Further details are limited at this time. Investigators are asking anyone who may have been present at the time of the incident or who has details on possible involved vehicles to come forward.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Edwards is asked to call police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the P3-tips app.

