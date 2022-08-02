Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Man sentenced to prison for kidnap, rape of young woman in 2019

A judge in Boston sentenced Victor Pena to 29 to 39 years in prison for kidnapping and raping a young woman in 2019. (SOURCE: WHDH)
By Steve Cooper
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (WCVB) – A judge in Boston sentenced a man to serve between 29 to 39 years in prison Monday for kidnapping and raping a young woman in 2019.

Victor Pena, 42, was convicted last week on one count of kidnapping and 10 counts of aggravated rape.

The jury reached its verdict after only about two hours of deliberations.

Pena was not in the courtroom during the seven day trial or sentencing, except for when he took the stand. He otherwise appeared through zoom.

The survivor gave a victim impact statement on her life since her three-day captivity in Pena’s apartment in January 2019.

She wrote that there will never be an end to the ways he destroyed her life and said the experience continues to impact her ability to feel safe, normal or comfortable in her own body.

Copyright 2022 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A historic period at Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery came to an end this morning. The...
Maxwell AFB’s first Black female commander ends post
Hwy. 31 South in Autauga County reopens after crash
Juvenile suffers life-threatening injuries in overnight Montgomery shooting
Hunter Swatek and Tate Lauderdale obtained their architecture licenses at the age of 23.
Two Auburn grads become youngest licensed architects in US
Montgomery police say two gunshot victims were found in the 400 block of S. Jackson Street on...
Victims identified in Friday Montgomery double homicide

Latest News

In this photo taken Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, a Hyundai logo is seen on the front of a new car...
Suit filed amid Hyundai supplier child labor claims
Law enforcement on the scene at Arrington Bridge Road in Dudley after three Wayne County...
2 deputies stable, 1 critical after being shot while serving warrant in North Carolina
FILE - As seen on a computer screen from a DVD prepared by Al-Sahab production, al-Qaida's...
Biden: Killing of al-Qaida leader is long-sought ‘justice’
President Joe Biden removes his face mask as he arrives to speak in the Rose Garden of the...
Biden’s COVID sequel: back on the balcony, dog for company