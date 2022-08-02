Montgomery kidnapping suspect, victim found

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say the suspect and victim in a burglary and kidnapping investigation have been located.

According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, Saquan Edwards, 30, was captured around 11 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Lagoon Park. Police and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Aviation Unit found the vehicle Edwards was driving and took him into custody.

CrimeStoppers said the victim was located unharmed in Edwards’ car. The victim’s identity has not been released, but law enforcement has confirmed she is an ex-girlfriend of the suspect.

The incident started around 2 a.m. when police responded to the 5600 block of Carmichael Road in reference to a burglary and kidnapping involving Edwards and the victim.

Further details are limited at this time. An investigation is ongoing and law enforcement is asking anyone who may have been present at the time of the incident to come forward.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.