Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Montgomery kidnapping suspect, victim found

Saquan Edwards, wanted for burglary and kidnapping, has been captured without incident. His...
Saquan Edwards, wanted for burglary and kidnapping, has been captured without incident. His victim was found unharmed inside his vehicle, according to Montgomery police.(Source: Central Alabama CrimeStoppers)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say the suspect and victim in a burglary and kidnapping investigation have been located.

According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, Saquan Edwards, 30, was captured around 11 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Lagoon Park. Police and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Aviation Unit found the vehicle Edwards was driving and took him into custody.

CrimeStoppers said the victim was located unharmed in Edwards’ car. The victim’s identity has not been released, but law enforcement has confirmed she is an ex-girlfriend of the suspect.

The incident started around 2 a.m. when police responded to the 5600 block of Carmichael Road in reference to a burglary and kidnapping involving Edwards and the victim.

Further details are limited at this time. An investigation is ongoing and law enforcement is asking anyone who may have been present at the time of the incident to come forward.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rolando McClain
Former NFL player arrested in Moulton
In this photo taken Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, a Hyundai logo is seen on the front of a new car...
Suit filed amid Hyundai supplier child labor claims
File Photo of MPD vehicle (Source: WSFA 12 News)
Man, 24, dead in single-vehicle Montgomery crash
Husband and wife found shot dead inside home in McCalla
Tallapoosa County Sheriff Jimmy Abbett said a child found wandering led to a kidnapping arrest...
Kidnapping arrest made after child found wandering in Tallapoosa County

Latest News

It's time for students to head back to school!
Back to School ‘22 - Alabama’s kids ready for class
Some of the products include popular protein and nutritional drinks, like Premier Protein and...
53 nutritional and protein drinks recalled for possible microbial contamination
About 20% of all types of baby formula products were out of stock during the week ending July 24.
Baby formula shortage easing, but not over
Chilton Co. Humane Society calling for action amid overpopulation