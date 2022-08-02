Montgomery Stockyards ending cattle sales

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Stockyards have held cattle sales since 1958. Now, more than 60 years later, the current owner says they will hold their last public sale on Aug. 22.

“It’s going to be a sad and different day for us,” said Jerry Etheredge.

Etheredge has owned the business since 2007. He says changes in the cattle industry are behind the decision to close, but it’s not the end of cattle sales for him. Etheredge still plans to hold video sales.

Before the final sale at the location on Mobile Highway, Etheredge encourages everyone to come out one more time.

“We certainly appreciate all of the loyal customers that we’ve had for a long period of time, as well as the buyers that have supported us all this time,” said Etheredge.

While Etheridge owns the business, he does not own the building. The owners, David and Amanda Jordan, say they hate to see the cattle sales end. Right now, they don’t have future plans for the building. The restaurant will remain open.

