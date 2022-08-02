Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Montgomery Stockyards ending cattle sales

The Stockyard in Montgomery has held cattle sales since 1958. Now more than 60 years later, the...
The Stockyard in Montgomery has held cattle sales since 1958. Now more than 60 years later, the current owner says they will hold their last public sale August 22nd.(WSFA)
By Sally Pitts
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Stockyards have held cattle sales since 1958. Now, more than 60 years later, the current owner says they will hold their last public sale on Aug. 22.

“It’s going to be a sad and different day for us,” said Jerry Etheredge.

Etheredge has owned the business since 2007. He says changes in the cattle industry are behind the decision to close, but it’s not the end of cattle sales for him. Etheredge still plans to hold video sales.

Before the final sale at the location on Mobile Highway, Etheredge encourages everyone to come out one more time.

“We certainly appreciate all of the loyal customers that we’ve had for a long period of time, as well as the buyers that have supported us all this time,” said Etheredge.

While Etheridge owns the business, he does not own the building. The owners, David and Amanda Jordan, say they hate to see the cattle sales end. Right now, they don’t have future plans for the building. The restaurant will remain open.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saquan Edwards, wanted for burglary and kidnapping, has been captured without incident. His...
Montgomery kidnapping suspect, victim found
Sheriff Jimmy Abbett held a news conference Tuesday following the arrest.
Child’s discovery leads Alabama police to 2 bodies, arrest
Rolando McClain
Former NFL player arrested in Moulton
Elmore County Sheriff's Office
Suspect dead after deputy-involved shooting in Elmore County
Tallapoosa County Sheriff Jimmy Abbett said a child found wandering led to a kidnapping arrest...
Kidnapping arrest made after child found wandering in Tallapoosa County

Latest News

Sheriff Jimmy Abbett held a news conference Tuesday following the arrest.
Child’s discovery leads Alabama police to 2 bodies, arrest
An Alabama Department of Corrections facility in Elmore County was placed on lockdown Tuesday...
2 incidents prompt Elmore Correctional Facility lockdown
Chilton Co. Humane Society calling for action amid overpopulation
A south Alabama police department is investigating its second shooting of the day Tuesday, the...
Enterprise police investigate juvenile homicide case