More rain, storms for most of us

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A wet week for most of Central Alabama will continue as August progresses. It won’t rain all day long on any particular day, but the overall chance through Thursday is high.

Today’s chances are running around 60-70%, tomorrow’s are at 60% and Thursday features a 50-60% chance. For the summer those are considered high-end rain chances.

No severe weather is in the expected, but as is always the case with summertime storms there will be heavy rainfall, lightning and strong gusty winds.

The chance of rain drops significantly on Friday, but comes back up just a little bit to 40-50% for the first weekend of the month. At this point it’s too early to talk about outdoor plans and when the storms will develop. Just be aware that rain and thunderstorms are possible late each day.

Temperatures will be near the average of 94 degrees most afternoons. There will be some days just below that number, some days right at it and a day or two just above it.

No big ups or downs in the temperature or humidity department are expected in the foreseeable future. There are also no tropical threats in the long range for the Gulf of Mexico! Let’s keep that going, eh?

