Suspect charged with attempted murder in Enterprise shooting

File image
(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been charged after a shooting in Enterprise Tuesday morning.

Enterprise police say Evertt Santell Hornsby, 41, is charged with attempted murder.

According to Capt. Billy Haglund, officers were called to the 400 block of Grimes Street around 4:26 a.m. after a report of a shooting. At the scene, officers found a woman who had been shot in the back. She was taken to the hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Investigators determined the shooting happened after an argument between the Hornsby and the victim, Haglund added.

Hornsby was into custody around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday after a brief pursuit with officers.

No other details related to the shooting investigation have been released.

