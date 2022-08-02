Suspect dead after deputy-involved shooting in Elmore County

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A domestic incident that led to a deputy-involved shooting is under investigation in Elmore County.

According to Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin, the incident began around 11 p.m. Monday at a residence in the area of Cherokee Trail. A woman called authorities to report that one of her sons had shot the other.

When deputies responded to the residence, they reported hearing someone say, “My brother is trying to kill me.” Franklin said the two deputies made entry into a workshop on the property, and that is where they found Darin Gray inside, armed with a handgun. Deputies attempted to talk to Darin Gray, but he pointed the gun toward deputies and was shot.

Darin Gray was taken to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries, Franklin added.

Cecil Gray, Gray’s brother, was located in a nearby residence and had sustained a gunshot to the leg. The motive for the shooting between the brothers is not known.

Deputies were called out to the residence earlier in the day for another incident, Franklin said. Family members reported to deputies that Darin Gray was acting erratically.

The deputy-involved shooting is being investigated by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

