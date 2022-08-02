Advertise
WATCH LIVE: 1 p.m. update set on Tallapoosa County kidnapping arrest

An arrest was made after a child was found wandering along a road
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 11:32 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A 1 p.m. news conference has been called to discuss updates to a kidnapping investigation in Tallapoosa County in which one suspect was taken into custody Monday.

Sheriff Jimmy Abbett said his department responded to a possible kidnapping call Monday morning on County Road 34 just south of Dadeville. He said the investigation led them to a 12-year-old girl wandering down a road. She was taken in for medical assistance.

Abbett said U.S. marshals took someone into custody in the Auburn area. He said that person has been charged with first-degree kidnapping. However, the sheriff did not release the suspect’s name Monday night.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

