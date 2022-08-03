Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

2 Limestone County Correctional Facility inmates injured in assaults

Limestone County Correctional Facility
Limestone County Correctional Facility
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARVEST, Ala. (WAFF) - Two Limestone County Correctional Facility inmates were injured in separate inmate-on-inmate assaults over the past few days.

According to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), Quinton Miller-Ivory, 47, was the victim of an inmate-on-inmate assault with a weapon on July 30. Miller-Ivory was taken to the health care unit for treatment and eventually transferred to an area hospital for further evaluation.

Miller-Ivory is serving a 25-year sentence for first-degree robbery in Clarke County.

James Kyle Tubbs, 39, was assessed and transported to an area hospital after being the victim of an inmate-on-inmate assault with a weapon on Aug. 1. Tubbs is serving a 25-year sentence for first-degree robbery in Walker County.

The ADOC Law Enforcement Services Division is investigating both incidents.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Jimmy Abbett held a news conference Tuesday following the arrest.
Child discovery leads Alabama deputies to 2 bodies, arrest
Saquan Edwards, wanted for burglary and kidnapping, has been captured without incident. His...
Montgomery kidnapping suspect, victim found
Elmore County Sheriff's Office
Suspect dead after deputy-involved shooting in Elmore County
The Stockyard in Montgomery has held cattle sales since 1958. Now more than 60 years later, the...
Montgomery Stockyards ending cattle sales
NASA said that huge solar eruptions will likely impact people on Earth.
Huge solar eruptions will likely impact Earth, NASA says

Latest News

A death investigation is underway in Montgomery County.
Death investigation underway in Montgomery County
Another man has been charged in a Montgomery kidnapping and burglary case.
Second man charged in Montgomery kidnapping, burglary case
Outlook for Ragweed Season in Alabama
Outlook for Ragweed Season in Alabama
Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, is facing multiple counts of capital murder and first-degree...
Cause of death revealed in ‘gruesome’ Tallapoosa County murders