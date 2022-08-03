Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

2022 Families of the Year Awards nominations underway

The Family Guidance Center is now accepting nominations for the 34th annual Families of the...
The Family Guidance Center is now accepting nominations for the 34th annual Families of the Year Awards.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Family Guidance Center of Alabama is accepting nominations for the 34th annual Families of the Year Awards.

Nominations will be accepted through Sept. 23, 2022.

Families chosen by the Selection Committee will be recognized at an annual Families of the Year Awards Ceremony.

To nominate a family, fill out the form on the Family Guidance Center of Alabama website.

Criteria:

  • Family Teamwork- Working together in everyday tasks or special challenges such as family crisis, household chores, and family outings.
  • Individual Growth- Helping each other accomplish personal goals in such areas as education, sports, friendship, careers, and special interests.
  • Family Involvement- Participation in community activities such as church, volunteering, youth activities, athletics, organizations, or other activities.

Rules of Eligibility:

  • Traditional families, step-families, single parent, and adopted families are eligible for nomination;
  • Nominated families must live in Central/South Alabama OR the Birmingham area;
  • Family members need not live under the same roof, but must function as a family, demonstrating the listed criteria;
  • Nominators may nominate only one family per year; and
  • Nominated families must agree to the publicity release.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Jimmy Abbett held a news conference Tuesday following the arrest.
Child discovery leads Alabama deputies to 2 bodies, arrest
Saquan Edwards, wanted for burglary and kidnapping, has been captured without incident. His...
Montgomery kidnapping suspect, victim found
Elmore County Sheriff's Office
Suspect dead after deputy-involved shooting in Elmore County
The Stockyard in Montgomery has held cattle sales since 1958. Now more than 60 years later, the...
Montgomery Stockyards ending cattle sales
NASA said that huge solar eruptions will likely impact people on Earth.
Huge solar eruptions will likely impact Earth, NASA says

Latest News

Woman shares story of forced sterilization as post-Roe concerns continue
Woman shares story of forced sterilization as post-Roe concerns continue
A “National Night Out” event was held at Carver High School on Aug. 2.
First responders engage with community during National Night Out
River Region United Way is hopeful to raise $4 million by the end of the year
River Region United Way kicks off campaign to raise $4M
Pregnant women in Georgia can now claim their unborn child on their taxes for the upcoming year.
Women who are pregnant in Georgia can now claim unborn child on taxes