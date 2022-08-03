After school program free for Chilton Co. Pre-K-6th students for 2022-2023

CHILTON Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Chilton County students in Pre-K through 6th grade will have access to free after school programs for the 2022-2023 year.

The Chilton County Board of Education approved the Superintendent’s recommendation that the after school program for students in Pre-K through 6th grade be available free of charge.

A post on the Chilton County Schools Facebook page said, “Contact your child’s school for information.”

