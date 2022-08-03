Advertise
American Cancer Society in need of volunteers to relaunch life saving program

The Road to Recovery program is hoping to relaunch in Birmingham
(Gillian Brooks)
By Gillian Brooks
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The American Cancer Society needs volunteers to relaunch its Road to Recovery program. The program utilizes volunteers to drive local patients to their cancer treatment appointments.

The program was paused in 2020 because of public health concerns during the pandemic.

Kristi Lovell is the Senior Manager of Strategic Partnerships in Patient Support for the south region of the American Cancer Society. She said it can be surprising how many people don’t have access to their appointments.

“You can have the best treatment out there. But if you can’t get there, you can’t finish your treatment journey,” said Lovell.

Volunteers need to have access to a vehicle, a driver’s license and car insurance. A quick 90-minute online training is required before getting on the road.

Volunteers choose when they can drive patients. Then the American Cancer Society lets them know who they are picking up and where they need to go.

“It sounds somewhat Cumbersome to think about stopping your day, but really it’s just giving a few minutes of your week to someone who needs that help,” said Lovell.

Lovell said helping out with these patients lets them know that someone out there cares and that there is no better feeling than helping save a life.

“Quite honestly, sometimes the patients you’re taking back and forth to treatment, look just like you and they’re going through similar situations and it allows them a way to connect with somebody else within the community.”

The program needs at least 12 volunteers to get on the road. If you’re interested, volunteer information can be found here.

