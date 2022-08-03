Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Barricaded man escapes residence

Madison County SWAT responding to barricade situation
By Javon Williams
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Around 5 p.m. Tuesday night, multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the call of an individual barricaded in a residence on Holt Rd.

Toney Brown is wanted for making threats toward law enforcement and family members along with domestic violence and stalking.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office says that Brown escaped from the barricaded residence before law enforcement entered.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office says that it requested the assistance of the U.S. Marshals after receiving a tip that Brown was barricaded in the residence. The U.S. Marshals then requested the assistance of the Limestone County Special Response Team and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office warns if people see Brown they should not approach him.

Anyone with information regarding Brown is urged to contact the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office at 256-232-0111.

Brown escaped from a barricaded residence Tuesday night.
Brown escaped from a barricaded residence Tuesday night.(Limestone County Sheriff's Office)

Brown has warrants for two counts of stalking, two counts of violating a protection order and domestic violence menacing.

Brown is 47 years old, 6-foot-3-inches and 180 pounds.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Jimmy Abbett held a news conference Tuesday following the arrest.
Child discovery leads Alabama police to 2 bodies, arrest
Saquan Edwards, wanted for burglary and kidnapping, has been captured without incident. His...
Montgomery kidnapping suspect, victim found
Elmore County Sheriff's Office
Suspect dead after deputy-involved shooting in Elmore County
NASA said that huge solar eruptions will likely impact people on Earth.
Huge solar eruptions will likely impact Earth, NASA says
Laioni Douglas
Family speaks out about death of two-year-old found dead in mother’s bathtub

Latest News

August is National Breastfeeding Month to raise awareness about the importance of breastfeeding.
National Breastfeeding Month celebrates mothers, importance of breastfeeding
Gov. Kay Ivey attended a groundbreaking for James Hardie's expansion of its Prattville facility...
James Hardie expanding Prattville facility
James Hardie expanding Prattville facility
James Hardie expanding Prattville facility
A “National Night Out” event was held at Carver High School on Aug. 2.
First responders engage with community during National Night Out