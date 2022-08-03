Advertise
City of Montgomery asks for input on homelessness

By Sally Pitts
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Homelessness is not a new issue in Montgomery, but city leaders are looking for new ideas to handle it. Mayor Steven Reed addressed homelessness in the Capital City at Tuesday’s council meeting.

In the spring, Reed launched a new task force aimed at addressing issues related to homelessness.

The task force, called the “Mayor’s Task Force on Addressing Homelessness,” will evaluate existing policies and look into additional policies regarding housing, shelter, health services and panhandling. The mayor also wants your feedback through an online survey. He says the city can’t solve this problem alone.

“We aren’t just the sole arbiters of good ideas; a lot of those come from the community. And so as people have that feedback, fine with constructive criticism of what we’re doing, I’m fine with the critiques, but I hope that they’ll bring some ideas and some things that we can do to address this issue as well,” said Reed.

Leaders say the rise in homelessness since the start of the pandemic has been staggering.

In July, the city and county along with The Central Alabama Community Foundation created the Give Smart initiative to tackle panhandling.

It allows people to make donations through their phones, and that money goes to organizations that serve the homeless.

