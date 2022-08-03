Coverage of rain and storms coming down

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A wet week for most of Central Alabama so far with a handful of us picking up a few to several inches of rain. More rain is on the way, but coverage will be a bit lower.

Showers and storms remain possible each day. (WSFA 12 News)

Today’s chances are running around 50% and tomorrow’s are at 40%. That’s a decrease from what the forecast called for yesterday. Models have simply come into good agreement that there won’t be as many showers or storms around today or tomorrow.

As is always the case with summertime storms there will be heavy rainfall, vivid lightning, loud thunder, and strong gusty winds.

Late day scattered showers and storms are expected this weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

The chance of rain drops even more on Friday, but comes back up to about 50% for the first weekend of the month. Most of what develops this weekend will be late in the afternoon and evening. So don’t cancel those weekend plans if they are outdoors, but have a backup plan in place.

Temperatures will be close to the average of 94 degrees most afternoons. There will be some days just below that number, some days right at it and a day or two just above it.

Mugginess won't be going down anytime soon. (WSFA 12 News)

No big ups or downs in the temperature or humidity department are expected in the foreseeable future. No day has a high above 96, a low below 72 or rain chances above 50%.

What may be the best news of all is there remains no tropical threats in the long range for the Gulf of Mexico. That carries us through August 15th. After that there are signals that point toward an uptick in activity, but it’s far too early to speculate any details.

